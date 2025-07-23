Las fuerzas israelíes han matado a más de 1.000 personas que han estado pidiendo comida y ayuda en Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Franja de Gaza 23 de julio de 2025,- Más de 1.000 palestinos han sido asesinados por las fuerzas israelíes desde mayo mientras intentaban conseguir alimentos en la Franja de Gaza, la mayoría cerca de sitios de ayuda administrados por un contratista estadounidense, dijo el martes la oficina de derechos humanos de la ON, informó NPR.com.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed 25 people across Gaza, according to local health officials.

Desperation is mounting in the Palestinian territory of more than 2 million, which experts say is at risk of famine because of Israel's blockade and nearly two-year offensive. A breakdown of law and order has led to widespread looting and contributed to chaos and violence around aid deliveries.

Israel accuses Hamas of siphoning off aid — without providing evidence of widespread diversion — and blames U.N. agencies for failing to deliver food it has allowed in. The military says it has only fired warning shots near aid sites. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an Israeli-backed American contractor, rejected what it said were "false and exaggerated statistics" from the United Nations.