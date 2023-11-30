Invitación a la charla: Learn the truth about the Venezuela Essequibo

Caracas 30-11-2023.- ¿Why does Venezuela say that the Essequibo belongs to it? ¿What are the historical and legal arguments that Venezuela has on its power? Join us so and know the truth about the Venezuelan Essequibo. Featuring Hermann Escarrá‚ venezuelan lawyer‚ university professor and political analyst.

Friday‚ December 1st. 3pm PT/6pm ET/7pm Caracas.

English interpretation via zoom.

¿Por qué Venezuela dice que el esequibo le pertenece? ¿Cuáles son los argumentos históricos y jurídicos que tiene Venezuela sobre su poder? Acompáñanos así y conoce la verdad sobre el Esequibo venezolano. Con la participación de Hermann Escarrá, abogado venezolano, profesor universitario y analista político. Viernes‚ 1 de diciembre. 3pm PT/6pm ET/7pm Caracas.

www.AFGJ.org