Trinidad y Tobago informa que ONU dialogará sobre Venezuela sin interferencia extranjera

29 enero 2019 - El Primer Ministro Trinidad y Tobago, Keith Rowley, afirmó que gracias al trabajo que se adelanta en las Naciones Unidas, en los próximos días habrá diálogo para abordar las dificultades en Venezuela sin intervención ni interferencia extranjera.Así lo manifestó el alto funcionario estatal trinitario desde la sede de la ONU en Nueva York, a través de un mensaje en inglés, publicado en la cuenta oficial de su país, @OPM_TT.We believe in the coming days there will be work towards dialogue so that the internal difficulties in Venezuela can be approached without intervention and interference from those who may have a different approach. – @DrKeithRowley(Nosotros creemos que en los próximos días habrá trabajo hacia el diálogo para que las dificultades internas en Venezuela puedan abordarse sin intervención e interferencia de quienes puedan tener un enfoque diferente).