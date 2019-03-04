Pence advierte al Gobierno con una "repuesta rápida" si detienen a Guaidó

Por: | | Versión para imprimir

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence

Credito: Reuters

04-03-19.-El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, advirtió este lunes a través de su cuenta en la nred social Twitter que cualquier amenaza contra la seguridad del líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó tendrá una “respuesta rápida”, en momentos en que el político llegaba a su país tras visitar varias naciones sudamericanas.

"El regreso seguro a Venezuela es de la más alta importancia para los Estados Unidos. Cualquier amenaza, violencia o intimidación contra él no será tolerada y recibirá una respuesta rápida", expresó.





Esta nota ha sido leída aproximadamente 710 veces.

Noticias Recientes:

Comparte en las redes sociales

Síguenos en Facebook y Twitter

Notas relacionadas

Revise noticias similares en la sección:
Internacionales


US mp N GA Y ab = '0' /internacionales/n339070.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+aporrea%2Fnoticias+%28Aporrea.org+-+noticias%29Cd0NV CAC = Y co = US