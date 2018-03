(VIDEO) EEUU: Tres mujeres y el presunto atacante muertos en toma de rehenes en una residencia de veteranos de guerra en California

Gunfire was reported at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the California Department of Veterans said https://t.co/7413u9OCgO pic.twitter.com/TB6jeUZH3e

Police say that 15 to 20 shots were fired at the Yountville Veterans Center, where three people were taken hostage. https://t.co/PmEDdRErzO Video: @MarkIbanez2 pic.twitter.com/E5gCs0p7LN